C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $93.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHRW. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after acquiring an additional 129,133 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

