Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.82. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

