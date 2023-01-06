Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 61,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 356,447 shares.The stock last traded at $21.59 and had previously closed at $21.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Canon Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canon

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,282,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Canon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Canon by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

