Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,720 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 8.5% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $675,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Allstate by 22.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 131,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.3 %

ALL opened at $139.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.65. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.13, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

