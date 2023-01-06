Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

