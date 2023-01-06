Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 91,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in General Electric by 8.1% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.42.

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

