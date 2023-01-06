Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 324 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 33,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,206,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,971,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $367,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $173.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

