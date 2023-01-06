CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Update

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CarGurus by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.52.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

