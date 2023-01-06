Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of ($5.85) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.85) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CRBU opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $425.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 714.82%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $24,943,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 200.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 1,597,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 1,556,153 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.