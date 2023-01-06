CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CASI. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.39. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.59% and a negative net margin of 73.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

