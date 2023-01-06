Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Up 6.2% in December

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $245.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.56. The company has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

