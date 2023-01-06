Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.39% of Cavco Industries worth $25,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $231.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.02 and a 200 day moving average of $227.04.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $3.42. The company had revenue of $577.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.16 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

