Cedric Pech Sells 328 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $172.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About MongoDB

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

