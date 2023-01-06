CEEK VR Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.22 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $59.67 million and $2.22 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00038957 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018916 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00233474 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07451601 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,574,482.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

