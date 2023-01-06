Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GTLS. Benchmark raised their price target on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

NYSE GTLS opened at $117.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average of $177.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.39. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

