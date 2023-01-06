Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 66.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $4,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

CHTR stock opened at $361.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.23. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $638.80.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

