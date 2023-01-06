Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 8,980,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 638.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $64,746,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average is $97.80. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $3.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

