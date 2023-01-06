Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.96.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,364.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,473.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,501.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

