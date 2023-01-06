CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 48,414 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $393.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 489,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 75.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 78.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 918,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 402,843 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 99.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 31.1% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,306,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547,340 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.