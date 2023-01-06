Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 98.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ciena by 115.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $75.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $174,535.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,377,306.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $174,535.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,377,306.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,691.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,325. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.