Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Shares of CRUS opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 69.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after buying an additional 89,612 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

