Citigroup Boosts Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target to $71.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SON. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SON opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

