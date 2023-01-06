Citigroup Lowers Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to Neutral

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

Sealed Air Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,721 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

