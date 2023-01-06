Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

