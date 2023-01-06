Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Critical Contrast

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Cloudflare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Cloudflare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cloudflare and Lottery.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $656.43 million 19.48 -$260.31 million ($0.70) -55.59 Lottery.com $68.53 million 0.13 -$10.95 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Lottery.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudflare.

Cloudflare has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lottery.com has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cloudflare and Lottery.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 0 11 9 0 2.45 Lottery.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cloudflare currently has a consensus price target of $82.04, indicating a potential upside of 110.85%. Given Cloudflare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than Lottery.com.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -25.16% -27.82% -7.18% Lottery.com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cloudflare beats Lottery.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery and intelligent routing, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, online, and virtual waiting room solutions. Further, the company offers Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to its network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it provides developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, analytics, and data localization management; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer app to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Lottery.com

(Get Rating)

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.