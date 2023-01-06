CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.28 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

