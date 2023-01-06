Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,337.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.50 ($28.16).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.13) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.89) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.33) to GBX 2,500 ($30.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,973.50 ($23.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,706 ($32.60). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,973.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,946.71. The firm has a market cap of £7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 1,541.80.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 29,734 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,003 ($24.13), for a total value of £595,572.02 ($717,556.65). In the last three months, insiders have bought 628 shares of company stock worth $1,242,668.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

