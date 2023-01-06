Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 53,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 933.00 and a beta of 1.70. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $597.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.37 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

