Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Conagra Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands
In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
