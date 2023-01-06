Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Conagra Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

