Connable Office Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $381.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $475.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.64.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.