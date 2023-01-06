Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $177.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.58 and its 200 day moving average is $175.66. The firm has a market cap of $243.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.