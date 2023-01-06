Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

CRF opened at $7.37 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 224,765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,168,000.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.