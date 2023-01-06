Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
CRF opened at $7.37 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.20.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
