CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for CoStar Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CSGP stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after buying an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 204.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after buying an additional 4,271,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.