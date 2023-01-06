Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $37.25 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $381.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $475.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.56 and a 200-day moving average of $391.64.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.