Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Down 8.7%

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $411.50 and last traded at $416.81. Approximately 4,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 93,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $456.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.33 and its 200 day moving average is $490.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.17 by $0.19. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 47.34%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total transaction of $441,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,133,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 251.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

