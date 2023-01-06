Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 248 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.02. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $107.40.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

