CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CSX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 84,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.