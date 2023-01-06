CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Short Interest Update

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,885,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,934,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CUBE opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $54.95.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 171.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

