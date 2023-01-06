CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Investment analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.26. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

