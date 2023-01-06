CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Investment analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.09.
CyberArk Software Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.26. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
