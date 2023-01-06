Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 55.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.73. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

