Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT Raised to $28.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.27% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCPH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of DCPH opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

