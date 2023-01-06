Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $239,000 Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.85 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Macquarie dropped their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

