Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 358.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.46. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.87 by ($2.69). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

