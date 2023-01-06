Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.15.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $140.05 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $245.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.24.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,026,634.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,006. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

