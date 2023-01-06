Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $59,609,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $16,152,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 640.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 588,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after buying an additional 509,177 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.