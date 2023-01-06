Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,928 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of RDY opened at $51.61 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

