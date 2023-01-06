Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Cut by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 77.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,869,000 after purchasing an additional 366,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 61.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 242,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 3,182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO opened at $177.34 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $217.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,158.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

