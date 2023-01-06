Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,158.89.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $177.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $217.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.30.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

