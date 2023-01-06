Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. Equities analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.