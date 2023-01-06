Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIOD. Benchmark decreased their price target on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes Price Performance

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.41. Diodes has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $108.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Research analysts predict that Diodes will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Diodes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 34,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $829,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,913,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

